Paula Abdul Addresses Keanu Reeves and Simon Cowell Dating Rumors

Paula Abdul is setting the record straight when it comes to her love life.

The 57-year-old singer appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, and was asked about certain rumors when it comes to her dating history. One caller asked if she ever dated 55-year-old Keanu Reeves after the actor starred in the 1991 music video for her hit "Rush Rush."

"I wish," Paula replied.

While the two never dated, she did share that she accidentally saw him in his underwear.

"I wanted to introduce myself to him, I hadn't met him yet," Paula recalled. "And I went up to his trailer and the door was slightly open. He had headphones on and he was air guitaring in his underwear. And I said, 'That's my boyfriend.'"

Abdul ended up addressing another longtime dating rumor when a caller asked if she had ever dated her fellow American Idol judge, 60-year-old Simon Cowell.

"Oh, no! No! Ew, no!" she said, clearly horrified.

Abdul, Cowell and fellow original American Idol judge Randy Jackson reunited last month for an episode on season one American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson's new talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. Although Cowell and Abdul often butted heads on the show, Cowell noted, "Paula actually was a brilliant spotter of talent. Our legacy, genuinely, are the artists who we discovered over this seven-year period."

One of the biggest stars to come out of the show is definitely season four winner Carrie Underwood. ET spoke to the country superstar last month at Sirius XM's brand new Hollywood studios, and she didn't shut the door when asked about a possible American Idol reunion. However, she did have one condition.

"As long as they don't judge me," she cracked. "I'm down if nobody critiques anything."

Watch the video below for more:

Carrie Underwood Reveals the Most Stressful Part of Tour Life (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart Carrie Underwood Reveals the Most Stressful Part of Tour Life (Exclusive)

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Paula Abdul Reacts to Katy Perry's $25 Million 'American Idol' Salary

Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul Have Surprise 'American Idol' Reunion on 'America's Got Talent' Finale

Paula Abdul Slays Billboard Music Awards After Announcing Las Vegas Residency

Related Gallery