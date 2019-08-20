Keanu Reeves to Reprise His Role as Neo in 'Matrix 4'

Twenty years after the first film, it's time to re-enter the Matrix.

A fourth Matrix film -- with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles -- is officially a go, Variety reports. Lana Wachowski is set to return as write and director.

According to the outlet, Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures will produce and globally distribute the film, with Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich making the announcement on Tuesday. The movie is reported to start production early next year.

"We could not be more excited to be re-entering the Matrix with Lana," he said. "Lana is a true visionary -- a singular and original creative filmmaker -- and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe."

The first Matrix film, released in 1999, was both a box office and critical hit, grossing over $460 million worldwide and earning four Academy Awards. The second film in the franchise, The Matrix Reloaded, was released in 2003, and the third film, The Matrix Revolutions was released six months after that. All three films were written and directed by Lana and her sister, Lilly, and starred Reeves and Moss.

"Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends," Wachowski said in a statement, per Variety.

Reeves is already balancing several franchises, with John Wick 4 getting the green light in May and Bill and Ted 3 in production. See more on the actor in the video below.

