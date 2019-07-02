Theodore Logan is back in action!



This week, production began on Bill and Ted Face the Music, the third installment in the trilogy centered around two lovably dimwitted rockers and their excellent adventures.



And as the cameras started rolling on location in New Orleans, Louisiana, stars Keanu Reeves, aka Ted, and Alex Winter, aka William "Bill" Preston, Esq. have been spotted on set clad in threads that suit their aging rocker characters.



Reeves was photographed in a red button-up and grey slacks while Winter wore yellow-and-blue flannel over a sea-blue tee and black slacks. Naturally, both wore sneakers as well.

Backgrid

On Monday, Winter announced that filming was underway with a post containing a photo of himself sporting a shirt with the phrase "Wyld Stallyns" across the back. As fans know, this is Bill and Ted’s band in the franchise.



"Day one. See you on the other side and remember to be excellent @BillandTed3," Winter captioned the photo.



Co-writer Ed Solomon also offered fans a peek at day one, including a shot of a monitor showing two actors, like Reeves and Winter, finding their places to start filming.



"Thank you so much to the fans of this movie. We literally could not have gotten this to happen without you," he captioned the clip.

Day one. See you on the other side and remember to be excellent 🎸🎸@BillandTed3pic.twitter.com/BHFQfsW7bd — Alex Winter (@Winter) July 1, 2019

Thank you so much to the fans of this movie. We literally could not have gotten this to happen without you. pic.twitter.com/DOnFszRdTn — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) July 1, 2019

The film’s stars broke the news that they were moving forward with a sequel in March and since, there’s been a steady stream of announcements regarding actors who’ve joined the cast including William Sadler, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine and Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), SNL’s Beck Bennett, as well as two stars from the 1989 original, Amy Stoch and Hal Landon Jr.

In 2016, ET spoke with Reeves about the project, which has been in various stages of pre-production since 2010.



"It's funny!" said Reeves, who shared that a new draft of the script had recently been submitted. "It's about the pressure of Bill and Ted having to save the world and it not quite working out."



He added that the upcoming film will also explore "the toll [their adventure] is taking on their families," and teased that the pair's bromance might even be in danger of "breaking apart."



A year later, the movie star appeared on The Graham Norton Show, where he offered some new details on the film.



"It would be Bill and Ted in their fifties, and that just makes me laugh right there," the 54-year-old actor said. "What happened to these guys? But there is a cool story. Basically, they’re supposed to write a song to save the world, and they haven’t done that."



"So, the pressure of having to save the world, you know, their marriages are falling apart, their kids are kind of mad at ’em, but then someone comes from the future and tells them that if they don’t write the song ... it’s not just the world now…so they have to save the universe because time is breaking apart," he added.

Bill and Ted Face the Music arrives on July 21, 2020.

GET MORE FILM NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Keanu Reeves Has Been Approached to Star in 'Almost Every' Marvel Film

Fans Are Petitioning for Keanu Reeves to Be 'Time's Person of the Year'

Inside Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock's Enduring Friendship

Related Gallery