Fans Are Petitioning for Keanu Reeves to Be 'Time's Person of the Year'

Will our "respectful king" add a new title to his resume as Time's Person of the Year? That's what fans are hoping!

One especially devoted Keanu Reeves admirer has launched a Change.org petition to give the actor that very title. Since the petition was created last week, over 40,000 people have signed their name in agreement.

"Keanu is the most wholesome person alive, make him the person of the year! Keanu has secretly donated millions of his earnings to children’s hospitals and other charities, and has done amazing things for people in public while ask for nothing in return," the petition explains, as fans have left their support in the comments.

"He deserves it," one person commented, as another wrote, "I signed because Keanu is an angel!"

Amid his philanthropic efforts, Reeves has been celebrated by fans for his conduct with women and his professional accomplishments. Following the successful release of John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum last month, a fourth film has been announced. He's also working on another Bill & Ted movie and will make his debut in Toy Story 4this weekend. He's driving video game fans wild with the announcement that he'll be in the Cyberpunk 2077 game, and he's a Netflix sensation with his cameo appearance alongside Ali Wong and Randall Park in Always Be My Maybe.

"It's been really nice and special for me," Reeves recently told ET of all the support for him. "Just how well the John Wick film was received and then also recently with Always Be My Maybe and then being connected with CD Projekt Red. I've just had the chance to be working with really cool people and be a part of really cool projects. And so to be here with Toy Story 4 is a lot of fun."

"It's nice when it's nice," he added.

See more on Reeves in the video below -- including why his Speed co-star, Sandra Bullock, won't set him up on a date.

