Keanu Reeves continues to stay humble, even when the world is obsessed with him.

The 54-year-old actor has recently been praised by fans for the way he takes photos with female fans and his eccentric role in Always Be My Maybe, among other noteworthy traits. ET's Matt Cohen caught up with Reeves at the Los Angeles premiere of Toy Story 4 on Tuesday, where he explained why it's been so "nice" to be embraced by so many.

"It's been really nice and special for me. Just how well the John Wick film was received and then also recently with Always Be My Maybe and then being connected with CD Projekt Red," he shared. "I've just had the chance to be working with really cool people and be a part of really cool projects. And so to be here with Toy Story 4 is a lot of fun."

"It's nice when it's nice," he added.

There's still plenty of Reeves to come, as he next enchants audiences with his role as Duke Caboom, Canada's greatest stuntman, in the fourth installment of Toy Story.

The new film, which comes nine years after the third movie, continues Woody’s (Tom Hanks) narrative after life with his former owner Andy. This new chapter begins as he and his pals -- Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack), Slinky Dog (Blake Clark), Rex (Wallace Shawn), Hamm (John Ratzenberger) and others -- find themselves in a new room, with a new kid, surrounded by new toys, including Forky (Tony Hale), a homemade toy suffering an existential crisis.

Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 20. For more on why fans can't get enough of Reeves, watch the video below.

