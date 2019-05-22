After three weeks of reigning supreme at the box office, Avengers: Endgame finally got taken down by unstoppable hit-man John Wick, and star Keanu Reeves is excited for the success and the fan support.

"It's really special the way the film was embraced," Reeves told ET's Denny Directo at the premiere of Netflix's Always Be My Maybe at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California, on Wednesday. "

"It's something that you hope for, but it's still pretty extraordinary," he added. "It's really so special."

The latest installment in the celebrated action series, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, took in $105.5 million worldwide during its opening weekend, and it became clear that the Reeves-led franchise isn't likely to get killed off any time soon.

Lionsgate was quick to announce that not only had they greenlit production on the fourth chapter in the murderous saga, but that it also already had a release date: May 21, 2021.

That being said, the studio didn't confirm that Reeves would be reprising his role -- although it seems like having a John Wick film without John Wick might prove difficult.

As for the news of the project being announced, Reeves played a bit coy regarding the details of his involvement or what the film's story might entail, but shared his appreciation for the studio showing their support for the series.

"We'll see what happens, but it's really cool to at least have the opportunity and the only way we get that opportunity is if people enjoy what we're doing," Reeves said. "So it was cool for the studio to support that and say, 'OK, you can keep telling this story."

Meanwhile, Reeves has strong re-established himself as a popular and bankable action thriller star, and with a new Bill & Ted film heading to theaters in August 2020, many fans are looking back at his long career with a wish list of what long-overdue sequels Reeves could consider in the future.

One top contender for fan-favorite dream project would see Reeves reunited with Sandra Bullock for a possible Speed 3 -- especially since the beloved original celebrates its 25th anniversary next month -- and it sounds like Reeves is down.

When it was suggested that fans "would love to see you and Sandra Bullock back together," Reeves gleefully declared, "So would I!"

Until that possible dream reunion, fans can see Reeves shoot up baddies in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, out now, or playing himself in the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe, in which Reeves plays a comedic, fictional version of himself.

"It was fun to go from John Wick to a version of me," Reeves reflected, "[and] with such wonderful artists."

Always Be My Maybe -- starring Ali Wong, Randall Park and Daniel Dae Kim -- debuts on Netflix May 31.

