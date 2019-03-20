The Wild Stallions are making a triumphant return!



On Wednesday, Orion Pictures and Hammerstone Studios released a short clip featuring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter at the Hollywood Bowl to make a very special announcement — that Bill & Ted 3 is happening!



According to duo, their third installment is titled Bill & Ted Face the Music and its slated to be released on August 21, 2020. They also shared that production on the sequel, a followup to 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, will be going into production this summer.



“And it’s all because of you guys,” Winter explains in the clip. “And so we owe you a huge debt of gratitude, so we wanted to say thank you … and be excellent.”



Per Deadline, the new installment finds the William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Reeves) middle-aged and yet to fulfill their rock ’n’ roll dreams. But when the pair are visited by someone from the future claiming their song can save humanity, they must embark upon an adventure to “bring harmony to the universe.”

The synopsis also teases that Bill and Ted will get some help along the way from family, friends and some music legends.

"It would be Bill and Ted in their 50s, and that just makes me laugh right there," Reeves said of the film during a visit to The Graham Norton Show in 2017. "What happened to these guys? But there is a cool story. Basically, they’re supposed to write a song to save the world, and they haven’t done that."

"So, the pressure of having to save the world, you know, their marriages are falling apart, their kids are kind of mad at ’em, but then someone comes from the future and tells them that if they don’t write the song ... it’s not just the world now…so they have to save the universe because time is breaking apart," the John Wick star added.

The upcoming adventure comedy will be directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) and written by the franchise’s original writing duo, Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

