The first trailer for Lucy in the Sky has been released, teasing a cerebral journey for one astronaut.



In the clip, Lucy Cola (played by Natalie Portman) is shown floating outside the International Space Station, swept up in the scope and beauty of the enormous view. However, the experience is more problematic than life-affirming for her.



Upon returning to Earth, Lucy feels disconnected from her everyday life after having spent a long mission in space. The trailer teases her otherworldly vision, including views of her thousands of feet off the ground.



“I just feel a little off,” Portman explains in a Southern accent. “You go up there, you see the whole universe…and everything here looks so small.”

The clip also showcases the affair that takes root with fellow astronaut Mark Goodwin (Jon Hamm). The pair lock lips while sitting in the bed of a truck, which later parts, seemingly showing the pair lying in space above Earth.



Finally, viewers are shown Lucy running through a rainy parking lot as a police cruiser follows her.

The film is loosely based on the life of astronaut Lisa Nowak, who struck up an affair with fellow astronaut William Oefelein after going to space on the STS-121 crew in 2006.



In 2007, near the end of their relationship, Oefelein became romantically involved with an Air Force engineer named Colleen Shipman. In 2007, Nowak drove from Houston, Texas to Orlando, Florida, where she allegedly attempted to kidnap Shipman at Orlando International Airport before being arrested. The incident was met with widespread shock and questions about long-term missions to space.



The film also stars Dan Stevens, Zazie Beetz, Ellen Burstyn, Colman Domingo, Jeremiah Burkett, Joe Williamson and Nick Offerman.



Lucy in the Sky is set to arrive later this year.

GET MORE FILM NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Toy Story 4' Debuts Emotional Trailer as Woody and the Gang Set Out on a New Adventure

'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Part 2 Trailer: Bloody Spells, Sexy Boys & Sabrina Meets Lucifer? (Exclusive)

Captain Marvel Joins the Team in New 'Avengers: Endgame' Trailer

Related Gallery