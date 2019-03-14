Captain Marvel Joins the Team in New 'Avengers: Endgame' Trailer

The latest trailer for Avengers: Endgame has dropped, teasing how Captain Marvel joins Earth’s Mightiest Heroes!



Although fans saw (spoiler alert!) the briefest of post-credits scenes between Brie Larson’s character and the super team over the weekend in her standalone film, this new trailer showcases presumably one of her first interactions with Thor (Chris Hemsworth). The pair stare each other down before Thor summons Stormbreaker, just like he summoned Mjolnir, and declares, “I like this one.”



The moment could easily have followed the scene from Captain Marvel in which Nick Fury’s (Samuel L. Jackson) intergalactic beeper simply turned off moments before she appeared in the Avengers’ headquarters demanding to know where Fury is.

As for the trailer, Larson’s appearance is hardly the only nugget of information to closely consider. The clip starts out with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) once again recording a message for his ladylove, Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow). As he discusses the inception of Iron Man and how it led to his romance with his assistant-turned-CEO, viewers are treated to a brief visual overview of the Marvel character who began the successful Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Those images are followed up with Captain America’s (Chris Evans) early days as a scrawny wannabe soldier circa 1942. Are the filmmakers hinting at the departure of these two characters? Fans already know that Endgamewill officially be Evans’ last outing as the all-American hero.



“I keep telling everybody they should move on,” he says in the clip. “Some do– but not us.”



One distinctive feature of the new trailer is the black-and-white scenes tinged with red. Among them are Iron Man and Captain America’s early days. So are images of Thor bonding with Odin (Anthony Hopkins) at Asgard. As fans know, Odin has died and their home was destroyed by Surtur in the final moments of Thor: Ragnarok. Does this mean Thor will also be bowing out in Endgame?

The trailer also showcases Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) looking more and more like Ronin, his character’s possible new iteration, even featuring an epic mohawk. Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) is also seen fighting his heart out while miniaturized. As is Nebula (Karen Gillan), hinting that she and Iron Man are somehow rescued (perhaps by Rescue, Potts' own superhero?) after Infinity War left them adrift in the Benatar following the dusting.



Avengers: Endgame rolls into theaters on April 26.

