Gal Gadot is showing some love to Brie Larson after Captain Marvel's wildly successful opening weekend.

While Wonder Woman hails from DC Comics and Captain Marvel from the Marvel Universe, Gadot didn't let studio allegiances keep her from sharing a sweet message for Larson on her Instagram story on Tuesday.

Gadot shared a adorable work of fan art showing Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel walking arm-in-arm, which the actress captioned, "I'm so happy for you sister! Congrats."

The post was later shared by Instagram user Maxy Artwork, the 17-year-old artist who drew the fan art that Gadot posted in her story.

"Um hi so gal gadot wonder woman herself posted my art on her ig stories to support brie larson’s captain marvel. i can’t put into words how incredible happy i am not only for it being my art but for them supporting each other," the artist wrote. "I make this kind of art to bring women together and show how important female leads are for us. thank you."

The young artist also excitedly added her own message for the actresses, writing, "ALSO GAL AND BRIE I LOVE YOU BOTH SO MUCH!"

Captain Marvel hit theaters last Friday, and raked in a three-day box office gross of $153.4 million domestically, and has earned a worldwide total of $490 million since it's release.

Wonder Woman also exceeded expectations when it came out in June 2017, earning $103.2 million in its opening weekend, and going on to earn $821 million worldwide during its time in theaters.

For more on Captain Marvel, which serves as the first female-lead installment in the MCU, check out the video below.

