Brie Larson Surprises Fans at 'Captain Marvel' Screening -- Watch!

Brie Larson took the time to thank some lucky fans who went to see Captain Marvel over the weekend — in a pretty unforgettable way!



Rocking a Juicy Couture tracksuit emblazoned with her character's insignia, the Oscar winner strolled into an AMC theater, where she took a minute to greet fans and show her appreciation.



“I just heard that I was on the cups and popcorn and wanted to see for myself,” Larson joked with the audience in a clip posted on the film's official Twitter account. “Thank you so much for coming, you guys are so awesome to come opening weekend.”

#CaptainMarvel herself, @brielarson, popped in to theaters on Saturday night to surprise fans on opening weekend! #HigherFurtherFasterpic.twitter.com/TP7Nt8KkiE — Captain Marvel (@captainmarvel) March 10, 2019

But the fun didn’t end there! As photos from the Twitter account show, the 29-year-old actress also stepped behind the concession stand, grabbing popcorn and drinks (and posing for some selfies) with overjoyed patrons.



Last week, at the L.A. premiere of the new, huge tentpole, Larson spoke with ET’s Nischelle Turner about heading up the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first-ever female-led film.



"I don't know if it's ever going to make sense to me," she admitted, later stating, "I feel so lucky that I found, at this stage of my life, like, my person. So now we're just trying to figure out what the next three movies are going to be."

In the film, Larson plays Vers, an alien warrior who ends up on Earth during a mission in the ’90s. However, thanks to some help from Nick Fury (a de-aged Samuel L. Jackson), she soon discovers that she’s actually from the blue planet and that she's capable of much more than she knows.



The film sets things up for Avengers: Endgame, in which Captain Marvel is predicted to play an integral role.



