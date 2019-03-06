Brie Larson is heading to TV!

ET has confirmed that Apple has given a straight-to-series order to an original drama starring and executive produced by the 29-year-old Oscar winner. The untitled project is based on the real-life experiences of CIA undercover operative Amaryllis Fox and her upcoming memoir, Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA. It's set to be a provocative and contemporary look at a young woman’s journey in the CIA, told through the prism of her closest relationships.

The series will be executive produced by Lynette Howell Taylor and Samantha Housman through 51 Entertainment and Michael Ellenberg, through his studio, Media Res. Dani Goren, also of Media Res., will co-executive produce. Megan Martin is in final negotiations to write and executive produce the series. Additionally, Fox will produce and provide background material for the project.

In the meantime, Larson is busy promoting her latest flick, Captain Marvel. ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with the actress at the movie's premiere and she gushed about building a relationship with her co-star, Samuel L. Jackson.

"We're the comedic duo you didn't know you needed," she joked of Jackson, who has accompanied her on the film's worldwide press tour, and most recently, to present at this year's Academy Awards. "I feel so lucky that I found, at this stage of my life, like, my person. So now we're just trying to figure out what the next three movies are going to be."

