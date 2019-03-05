Brie Larson was truly the standout star at the Captain Marvel premiere.

The 29-year-old actress (who plays the lead in the new superhero film, out Friday) shined as she made her way onto the red carpet in Los Angeles on Monday.

Styled by Samantha McMillen, Larson turned heads in a custom Rodarte dress, which was created by Kate and Laura Mulleavy. The dress was emblazoned from top to bottom with sparkly eight-point stars, referencing the symbol adorned on her character's superhero suit in the film.

JB Lacroix/WireImage

For even more star power, Larson dazzled in starburst drop earrings from Sydney Evan and starburst and shooting starburst stud earrings from Graziela Gems, along with star rings from APM Monaco.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

But that's not all... McMillen added even more sparkle by topping off Larson's look with sequined star heels, custom made by Jimmy Choo.

Following the premiere, Larson took to Instagram to gush over her incredible night, which all began from the moment she slipped into her dreamy dress.

"I will never forget tonight," she marveled. "It was a dream come true to wear a custom @rodarte dress made with so much love by my sisters @kateandlauramulleavy. They have inspired me over and over to be the best artist I can be. Thank you Kate. Thank you Laura. I love you so much! I've got all the feelings."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

"I'm grateful to everyone I met this evening," she added. "Thank you to our cast! And crew! The fans and amazing cosplayers! The servicewomen and men from the military! And a special thank you to @afthunderbirds for the flyover! I know it wasn’t just for the film, but for Cajun - the big cat!!! Running out of words to express my gratitude. Higher further faster baby!"

For more fabulous looks from the Captain Marvel red carpet, click through the slideshow below.

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Brie Larson Opens Up About Finding Her 'Person' in 'Captain Marvel' Co-Star Samuel L. Jackson (Exclusive)

Brie Larson Wears Fabulous Blue Valentino Gown at 'Captain Marvel' London Premiere

Brie Larson Sparkles in Silver on 2019 Oscars Red Carpet