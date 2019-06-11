Keanu Reeves: Why We Love the 'Respectful King'

Keanu Reeves is having a moment -- but we've loved him for decades.

The 54-year-old actor became a trending topic over the weekend when fans noticed the respect he gives to women asking for photos with him. One Twitter user called him a "respectful king" for giving women their personal space, but that's not the only reason he's making headlines this year.

Following the successful release of John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum last month, a fourth film has been announced. He's also working on another Bill & Ted movie and will make his debut in Toy Story 4next week. He's driving video game fans wild with the announcement that he'll be in the Cyberpunk 2077 game, and he's a Netflix sensation with his cameo appearance alongside Ali Wong and Randall Park in Always Be My Maybe.

"He was totally game," Wong told ET of Reeves' appearance in the film -- noting he was her first choice to play her famous boyfriend. "I think he had a lot of fun doing it, and I sat in front of him during the premiere and that was the first time he had ever seen the movie, and he was just laughing the whole time. It was really, really sweet to hear. It was delightful."

Reeves also has a celebrity fan in Chris Evans -- who hilariously praised BTS footage of the actor working on Toy Story 4. "If they just released 2 hours of this and called it Toy Story 4, I’d probably still see it at least twice in the theaters," he tweeted on Sunday.

If they just released 2 hours of this and called it Toy Story 4, I’d probably still see it at least twice in the theaters. https://t.co/5vCNWB090l — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 9, 2019

We can't wait to see Reeves hit the talk show circuit for his next project. He couldn't have been more endearing during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month, where he revealed he had a crush on his Speed co-star, Sandra Bullock. The actress confessed her crush on him to DeGeneres last December.

"She obviously didn't know I had a crush on her either," Reeves said, explaining that he and Bullock never dated because they were "working." "It was nice to go to work," he shared. "She's a wonderful person."

Reeves also left Stephen Colbert stunned during an appearance on The Late Show last month, when answering a profound question about what happens when we die. "I know that the ones who love us will miss us," he said.

The actor has overcome multiple tragedies throughout his life. His best friend, River Phoenix, died of a drug overdose in 1993, when he was just 23 years old. In 1999, his girlfriend, Jennifer Syme, gave birth to her and Reeves' daughter, Ava, who was stillborn. Syme died in a car crash two years later in 2001.

Through it all, Reeves has remained a symbol of hope for fans. See more on the actor in the video below.

