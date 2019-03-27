Keanu Reeves: actor, humanitarian and everyday hero!



On Tuesday, the John Wick star was aboard a flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles, according to Vulture. However, the flight experienced some type of issue and was forced to land in Bakersfield, over 100 miles from LA.



That’s when the 54-year-old leading man jumped into action! Sort of. In a clip from the airport, Reeves is shown explaining to his fellow passengers that it’s going to be 3 hours before baggage handlers arrive to help unload their plane. However, a van could be there in an hour to take them to LA.

keanu got stranded somewhere in california and had to take a bus instead of a plane and some guy filmed the entire experience and i am BEGGING yall to watch this pic.twitter.com/I1TmLOEYiK — ᴄ ᴀ ᴛ (@keanusgf) March 24, 2019

It appears as if a fair number of passengers opted to abandon their bags for the time being and join the star for a ride out of Bakersfield. It’s unclear if Reeves arranged the van, but he did make the ride extra special by sharing some fun facts about the desert town, as well as playing some music on his phone by local artists.



Brian Rea, an artist, was one of the many passengers on the adventure with the movie star. Along the way, he documented the fun, adding that Reeves was a “generous person.”

That time when your flight out from #GDC almost crashes and you have to emergency land in a remote airport but at least Keanu Reeves is having as bad a day as you are. pic.twitter.com/XSPa1wlNuO — Amir Blum (Unboxed) (@CheesyJedi) March 24, 2019

This unplanned bit of goodwill from the A-lister comes just a week after he and Alex Winter, his co-star in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, revealed that they will be reuniting to film Bill & Ted 3 this summer!



While standing in the Hollywood Bowl, a beloved LA music venue, the pair announced the film’s title, Bill & Ted Face the Music, and the release date, Aug. 21, 2020.



“And it’s all because of you guys,” Winter explains in the clip, nodding to the franchise’s diehard fandom. “And so we owe you a huge debt of gratitude, so we wanted to say thank you … and be excellent.”

The world is about to get a lot more excellent. Watch this special announcement from your two favorite dudes! 8.21.20 🎸⚡️ pic.twitter.com/miOtBhinlC — Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) March 20, 2019

