Keanu Reeves Assists Fellow Passengers When Their Plane Is Forced to Land

By Scott Baumgartner‍
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves: actor, humanitarian and everyday hero!

On Tuesday, the John Wick star was aboard a flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles, according to Vulture. However, the flight experienced some type of issue and was forced to land in Bakersfield, over 100 miles from LA.

That’s when the 54-year-old leading man jumped into action! Sort of. In a clip from the airport, Reeves is shown explaining to his fellow passengers that it’s going to be 3 hours before baggage handlers arrive to help unload their plane. However, a van could be there in an hour to take them to LA.

It appears as if a fair number of passengers opted to abandon their bags for the time being and join the star for a ride out of Bakersfield. It’s unclear if Reeves arranged the van, but he did make the ride extra special by sharing some fun facts about the desert town, as well as playing some music on his phone by local artists.

Brian Rea, an artist, was one of the many passengers on the adventure with the movie star. Along the way, he documented the fun, adding that Reeves was a “generous person.”

Hey everyone- There’s been a lot of attention about a recent story I posted about an “adventure“ on a minibus with one of the great humanitarians (and fav actors) of our time. I don’t have anything to add other than that all the passengers were incredibly kind and lovely people, including the folks who took care of us in Bakersfield, CA. Perhaps though, with all this attention we can do some good. In the spirit of what a generous person Mr. Reeves is here are a few charities that you might consider donating to. If you do have copies of the video (news outlets:), please attach links to these charities alongside them. Maybe we do a little good. 🙏 I will also post direct links in my stories so you can easily click to each of these. 🚐🌴🦄💛 Song: It’s Such a Pretty World Today / Wynn Stewart #itssuchaprettyworldtoday www.sickkidsfoundation.com www.standuptocancer.org www.scorefund.org www.wildlifewaystation.org www.coachart.org/get-involved www.coachart.org www.stjude.org www.cityofhope.org/giving

This unplanned bit of goodwill from the A-lister comes just a week after he and Alex Winter, his co-star in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, revealed that they will be reuniting to film Bill & Ted 3 this summer!

While standing in the Hollywood Bowl, a beloved LA music venue, the pair announced the film’s title, Bill & Ted Face the Music, and the release date, Aug. 21, 2020.

“And it’s all because of you guys,” Winter explains in the clip, nodding to the franchise’s diehard fandom. “And so we owe you a huge debt of gratitude, so we wanted to say thank you … and be excellent.”

