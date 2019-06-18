Sandra Bullock is all about helping people, but only if they want her guidance!

ET exclusively caught up with the actress backstage at the MTV Movie & TV Awards over the weekend, just moments after she delivered a sweet speech dedicated to her kids, Louis, 9, and Laila, 7, while accepting Most Frightening Performance for her role as Malorie in Bird Box.

"I'm blessed with incredible kids and I'm an incredibly honest mom," Bullock, 54, told ET's Kevin Frazier. "They know what's what. They're brave and they're safe and they're happy. I want them to grow up to be who they're supposed to be, and I can manage that, just keep some bumpers on the side. That's all I can ask for."

Bullock told the crowd that it was actually her kids who inspired her to sign on to Bird Box, and to work on a movie that focused on the importance of going the distance for your family. And, despite being a powerful force in the industry since 1994 (with her breakthrough role as Annie in Speed), Bullock admitted that the Netflix thriller was something "new" for her to tackle.

"It's really nice because when you try something new, which I did, and it works, you're like, 'Thank god,'" she shared. "I'm allowed to stay around for a couple more years! But it's meant a lot tonight because I brought my son. The story that I told [onstage] really did happen. It means a lot to me that he can be a part of this and that he's old enough to see what this is about."

John Shearer/WireImage

Speaking of Speed, ET also asked Bullock whether she would ever be down to jump back on a bus with her former co-star (and current internet heartthrob) Keanu Reeves. Interestingly enough, the two took home the Golden Popcorn for Best On-Screen Duo at the 1995 MTV Movie Awards and returned to the stage together in 2006 to present.

"Maybe [when we're] 67, 69 years old," Bullock joked of the idea of a Speed reunion with Reeves. "We'll be old and in the bus where they have that lift for the older people."

"We'll be an old married couple," she added of the potential plot. "We'll have the walker and it will be about how we can get to the old people home before curfew. So, that will be the [new] Speed. It will be a slow film, but a play on the word 'speed.'"

Reeves has been having quite a moment on social media these days, following the release of his latest film, Netflix's Always Be My Maybe, and a recent discovery that he's a "respectful king" for giving female fans their personal space while posing for photos with them.

The internet has quickly become obsessed with setting the 54-year-old single actor up with someone special, so before our interview with Bullock ended, we had to ask if she has any contenders in mind.

"He doesn't need anybody's help!" Bullock exclaimed. "Nope. He's good."

And Reeves doesn't seem to be minding all the newfound attention. He reacted to the internet's thirst over him while speaking with ET earlier this month at the Los Angeles premiere of Toy Story 4.

"It's been really nice and special for me," the humble actor said. "Just how well the John Wick film was received and then also recently with Always Be My Maybe and then being connected with CD Projekt Red. I've just had the chance to be working with really cool people and be a part of really cool projects."

"It's nice when it's nice [attention]," he added.

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sandra Bullock Reveals the Heartwarming Reason Why She Said Yes to 'Bird Box'

Keanu Reeves Reveals His Crush on 'Speed' Co-Star Sandra Bullock

Keanu Reeves Responds to the Internet's Thirst Over Him

Related Gallery