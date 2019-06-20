Keanu Reeves Has Been Approached to Star in 'Almost Every' Marvel Film

Keanu Reeves was made to be a Marvel superhero. He just doesn't know it yet.

According to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, the 54-year-old actor has been approached many times to join the MCU, and they're still trying to get him on board.

"We talk to him for almost every film we make," Feige told Comicbook.com. "I don't know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it."

Marvel's official plans post-Avengers: Endgame have yet to be laid out, but sequels to Doctor Strange and Black Panther are both in the works, as is a standalone Black Widow movie. Reeves was rumored to be joining Angelina Jolie in The Eternals, but judging by Feige's comments, Reeves hasn't committed to the project.

Reeves is a busy guy these days. The actor, who is coming off the success of John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum and Always Be My Maybe, also stars in the upcoming Toy Story 4. And his Speed co-star, Sandra Bullock, told ET she'd be open to making a sequel.

"Maybe [when we're] 67, 69 years old," Bullock joked of the idea of a Speed reunion with Reeves at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards. "We'll be old and in the bus where they have that lift for the older people."

"We'll be an old married couple," she added of the potential plot. "We'll have the walker and it will be about how we can get to the old people home before curfew. So, that will be the [new] Speed. It will be a slow film, but a play on the word 'speed.'"

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Fans Are Petitioning for Keanu Reeves to Be 'Time's Person of the Year'

Inside Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock's Enduring Friendship

Sandra Bullock Explains Why She Won't Set Keanu Reeves Up on a Date

Related Gallery