Keanu Reeves Crashes British Couple's Wedding -- See the Pics
Keanu Reeves Crashes British Couple’s Wedding!
Why AJ McLean's 9-Year-Old Daughter Changed Her Name to Elliot
Nick Cannon Reveals He's Expecting Baby No. 10
'Orphan: First Kill's Isabelle Fuhrman Credits Leonardo DiCaprio…
Watch Jennifer Lopez's 3 Custom Wedding Dresses Come to Life!
'Girls Next Door' Stars Holly and Bridget on Tell-All Podcast an…
'The Family Chantel': Pedro Finds Out Chantel Took All Their Mon…
Britney Spears Sings for the First Time in Years With ‘Baby One …
Richard Simmons Is 'His Jovial Self' on 70th Birthday (Exclusive)
Olivia Wilde Responds to Florence Pugh Feud Rumors
EXCLUSIVE: Scott Patterson Opens Up About Luke and Lorelai's Jou…
‘Farmhouse Fixer’s Jonathan Knight Teases Season 2 and Reveals H…
How the Mothers of Nick Cannon's Kids Feel About Each Other (Sou…
Nick Cannon on Expecting More Kids and His 'Fairy Tale' Memories…
Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin Says He’s 'Beyond' …
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's All-White, 3-Day Wedding…
Jennifer Lopez’s 3 Wedding Looks: Get the Details
Sylvester Stallone Speaks Out After Wife Jennifer Flavin Files f…
ACMs: Kelsea Ballerini Goes 'Sleeker Than I'm Used to' With Ultr…
Something's gotta give, because Keanu Reeves, once again, found himself at a destination wedding, this time in the middle of England!
The Matrix star made quite the impression last weekend when he accepted a groom's invitation to attend his wedding ceremony. According to Newsweek, the 57-year-old actor was staying at the hotel where James and Nikki Roadnight were having their wedding.
The magazine reported that the chance encounter at the posh Fawsley Hall Hotel in Northamptonshire made the couple's night, especially after finding out for themselves that the Hollywood star is incredibly friendly. James told the outlet that he ran into Reeves at the hotel bar and invited him to have a drink and say hello at their reception.
"He was very friendly and said he would later on," Nikki told Newsweek. "We didn't know if he would or not but it was cool that my husband had spoken to him!"
About an hour later, a hotel staffer approached Nikki and told her that a "very special guest" wanted to speak to her. Yes, it was Keanu!
"It was all very exciting and I went to say hi and introduce myself, and I offered him a drink but he declined that and said he'd just had a long flight so wouldn't stay long but he was so kind and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding," Nikki said.
She added that Reeves was "kind enough to do some pictures and our wedding photographer was able to capture some too!"
But it didn't end there. Nikki said Reeves also took the time to mingle with guests and snap pics with them, too. When it was time to take pictures, apparently it was Nikki's mom's idea to yell "Speed" -- a nod to one of the actor's iconic films. For the record, the newlyweds are huge Reeves fans, especially the John Wick franchise.
It's not the first time Reeves has crashed a wedding. He did so back in 2018, not once but twice -- in California and New York.
At this point, no one should be surprised by Reeves' kindness and generosity. Just last month, a tweet went viral after a photo showed Reeves interacting with a 14-year-old boy at an airport in New York while waiting for his bags. According to the person who tweeted the photo, the boy fired off a list of questions, and Reeves "happily responded to every single question."
The teen would later tell ET that he was "stunned" by the interaction, calling it memorable.
RELATED CONTENT:
Keanu Reeves to Star in 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' Young Fan Reacts to Viral Airport Moment
Keanu Reeves Has a Sweet Encounter With Young Fan at an Airport
Keanu Reeves Teases 'Extraordinary' Action in 'John Wick 4'
Keanu Reeves Recalls the Only Celebs He's Asked for Autographs