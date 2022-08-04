Keanu Reeves to Star in 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series

Keanu Reeves is making his return to TV as the lead of the anticipated adaptation of Devil in the White City from executive producers Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio. The news was officially announced by Hulu during its Television Critics Association presentation on Thursday.

Written by showrunner Sam Shaw and directed by Todd Field, the limited true-crime series is based on Erik Larson’s bestselling novel about architect Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding visionary racing to leave his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, who becomes known as America’s first serial killer and the monster behind “Murder Castle.”

The series marks Reeves' first starring TV role since appearing in 2016’s Swedish Dicks and a number of made-for-TV films in the 1980s. The actor, however, was most recently seen on the big screen in The Matrix Resurrections, and is set to reprise his role in the John Wick franchise, which returns with a fourth sequel in 2023.

