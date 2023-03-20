Keanu Reeves Gets Emotional Over Late ‘John Wick’ Co-Star Lance Reddick at Premiere (Exclusive)
Keanu Reeves Reflects on the Death of ‘Beautiful’ and ‘Special’ …
Watch Blac Chyna Have Her Face Filler Removed
Lisa Vanderpump ‘Flabbergasted’ by Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandova…
'1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Slaton Welcomes Her Second Child
Blac Chyna Shows Off Filler-Free Look
Amanda Bynes Hospitalized on Psychiatric Hold After Being Found …
Ariana Madix Wants Tom Sandoval 'to Die' in 'Vanderpump Rules' S…
Ariana Madix Breaks Her Silence on Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss Af…
Lance Reddick, 'The Wire' and 'John Wick' Star, Dead at 60
Blac Chyna Dissolves Booty Filler and Gets Breasts Reduced
90s Con: Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell on What Fans Can Expect…
'The Bachelor': Zach Tells Ariel He Doesn't Want to Have Sex in …
'American Idol' Contestant Gets Revenge After Being 'Kanye'd' in…
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall Marry -- See The Pics!
'American Idol': Single Mom Cries as Young Daughter Watches Hear…
Inside Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’: Behind the Scenes, Rehear…
Niall Horan Reacts to 'The Voice' Contestant's Harry Styles-Insp…
Billy Gardell Spills on Season 4 of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ and Hi…
Avril Lavigne and Tyga Confirm Relationship With PDA and a Kiss!
Keanu Reeves is reflecting on the life and legacy of his friend and co-star Lance Reddick, following the actor's untimely death.
Reeves walked the red carpet at the premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4, held at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Monday, where everyone wore blue ribbon pins in Reddick's memory, and his name was displayed first and upfront on the marquee.
Reeves spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner about Reddick -- who appeared in all four films in the John Wick franchise as hotel concierge Charon -- and was also slated to appear in the upcoming spinoff film, Ballerina.
"Lance is a very beautiful person and special artist," an emotional Reeves shared of his late colleague. "His grace and dignity, his shining light of character was just something really special."
Reddick's rep confirmed the news of his death to ET on Mar. 17, stating that he "passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes." He was 60.
Looking at his time with Reddick, Reeves shared, "[I am] really grateful I had the chance to know him and work with him over almost 10 years."
The moving words echoes Reeves' tribute, which he shared shortly after news of Reddick's death first broke, alongside John Wick director Chad Stahelski.
"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick," the pair said in their statement. "He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly."
Reddick is survived by his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and his children, Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.
John Wick: Chapter 4 opens in theaters Mar. 24.
RELATED CONTENT:
Lance Reddick's Wife Breaks Her Silence Following His Death
Keanu Reeves Pays Tribute to Lance Reddick
Lance Reddick Dead: Ben Stiller, Wendell Pierce and More Pay Tribute
Lance Reddick, 'The Wire' and 'John Wick' Star, Dead at 60
Related Gallery