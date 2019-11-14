The next SpongeBob SquarePants movie is getting a heavy dose of star power!

On Thursday, the first trailer was released for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, the third film in the franchise, which teases a cameo from none other than the internet's boyfriend -- Keanu Reeves.

SpongeBob and Patrick are on the hunt for Gary the Snail in the new CGI movie, which takes the pair to the Lost City of Atlantic City, where they gamble and cut loose, and a Western outpost, where they encounter a tumbleweed that literally has the face of the actor.

"Hello, call me Sage," Reeves tells the pair. "I'm made out of sage and I am a sage, so it works out pretty well."

At this point, a twinkle emanates from the actor's eye and Patrick responds, "I'm Patrick. My name means toaster in Celtic."

"Pretty sure it doesn't," Reeves replies.

Reeves is just the latest big name to join the film franchise, which has previously included David Hasselhoff, Alec Baldwin, Scarlett Johansson and Antonio Banderas. The new film also features cameos from Reggie Watts, Awkwafina and Snoop Dogg.

Earlier in November, Reeves attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, California, walking hand in hand with artist Alexandra Grant. It's the first time Reeves has gone public with a relationship in several years -- igniting a frenzy of joyous responses from fans online. However, some mistook Grant for actress Helen Mirren.

ET spoke with Mirren at the premiere of her new movie, The Good Liar, last week, where she admitted she was "very flattered" by the mistaken identity.

"I do know Keanu very well. He did a film with my husband [Taylor Hackford] and he is just the most adorable, lovely person," Mirren said, referring to the 1997 horror thriller The Devil's Advocate. "So she's a lucky girl and I'm sure that he's a lucky boy."

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run arrives in theaters on May 22, 2020.

