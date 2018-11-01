Keira Knightley Can't Remember Who She Ends Up With in 'Love Actually'

Keira Knightley's recollection of Love Actually is a bit foggy.

In an interview with WIRED, Knightley and Mackenzie Foy -- her Nutcracker and the Four Realms co-star -- answer the internet's most-searched questions about themselves.

One of those questions is, "Who does Keira Knightley end up with in Love Actually." Knightley is immediately stumped by the inquiry, exclaiming, "I don't remember! Who do I end up with in Love Actually?"

"I haven't seen it," Foy, 17, confesses, before exclaiming, "I'm sorry!"

"I mean, I'm with my husband aren't I? Aren't I with Chiwetel Ejiofor?" Knightley questions of Ejiofor's character, Peter, who her character, Juliet, weds at the beginning of the film.

"I've only seen it once and it was a really long time ago," she admits, before asking someone off-camera to confirm her guess.

"So I don't go off with Andrew Lincoln?" she questions of a character named Mark, her husband's best friend in the movie.

"I'm with Chiwetel Ejiofor," she confirms with a laugh.

The 2003 film is a holiday favorite, and, though she may not remember, Knightley is at the center of one of the most hotly discussed plot points. Knightley's Juliet marries Peter at the start of the flick, but always assumes that his best friend, Mark, hates her. She comes to find out that Mark doesn't dislike her, rather he's in love with her.

That revelation leads to arguably the film's most iconic scene, where an introspective Mark shows up at Juliet's home playing Christmas carols while holding cue cards that explain his feelings for her. He tells her through the cards, that, "Without hope or agenda, just because it's Christmas (and at Christmas, you tell the truth), to me you are perfect."

Juliet runs out of the house and gives him a quick peck on the lips before he declares to himself, "Enough. Enough now."

Watch the video below to see how the iconic scene was reimagined in last year's Red Nose Day reunion of the cast:

