Keith Urban Gets Help From Retired School Teacher After He Appears Low on Cash
Everyone needs a little help sometimes, including country star Keith Urban.
On Friday, a retired elementary school teacher named Ruth Reed paid a visit to Wawa, a convenience store in the township of Medford, New Jersey, where she found herself in line behind a man who appeared to be short on cash. She immediately offered to pay the man’s bill. That man just happened to be the hitmaker.
“I didn’t know it was Keith Urban. I didn’t think he had enough money to pay for his things so I said I would pay for it and briefly when he told me who he was and I didn’t believe it was him,” she explained to CBS3, a local news outlet.
Urban was in town on his Graffiti U tour. Later that night, he performed at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden.
“He was very gracious and let me get my picture taken with him,” Reed added of her encounter with the Aussie singer.
Unsurprisingly, her photo with Urban outsider the convenience store quickly went viral among fans of the crooner.
According to Page Six, for the last three years Reed has had a resolution that, once a week, she’d buy groceries for a fellow customer at the convenience store, making this random act of kindness simply part of her weekly routine.
Get more news on the “Female” singer in the clip below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Keith Urban Reveals the Reasons Why He Cries Once a Month
Keith Urban Offers Up Advice to Demi Lovato Following His Own Addiction Battle
Nicole Kidman Shares the Secrets to Her 12-Year Marriage to Keith Urban