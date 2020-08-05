Kelis Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Congrats to Kelis! The singer and chef is expecting her third child, she announced on Instagram on Wednesday.

Kelis' bundle of joy will be her second child with husband Mike Mora, joining their 4-year-old son Shepherd. She is also mom to 11-year-old son Knight, whom she shares with ex-husband Nas.

"Chef Kelis - table for 5 please. We’re adding one more! 🤰🏾🖤," Kelis wrote alongside a photo of herself holding up her positive pregnancy test. "Happy to announce that I’m expecting and I’m partnering with @firstresponsepregnancy, as they are committed to supporting healthy, equitable pregnancy journeys and understand the importance of a nurturing environment for black women and mothers."

In her caption, Kelis noted, "as a Black mother, there are so many things to consider during this time in your life, especially during the crazy times that we live in -- from what we eat, to how we live and love."

"This is the time we must take for ourselves without apologies, especially when we still live in a country where Black women historically have had the highest maternal mortality rates," she shared, adding that self-care "has become paramount" in her pregnancy journey, and encouraging other expectant moms to find support from a team that can relate to what "will make you feel most comfortable."

"It’s your right. It’s our right. And we must demand not only what’s best for us, but for our community," Kelis continued, revealing that a charitable donation has been made on her behalf to help Black mothers before, during and after pregnancy.

