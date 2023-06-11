Kelis isn't making her current relationship status public!

On Saturday, the "Milkshake" songstress shared a beachside photo of her rocking a bikini while on vacation in Greece. And while fans were impressed with the photo -- there were questions.

"I’m a beach bum," the 43-year-old captioned the pic.

In the comments, a fan used the opportunity to ask the "Caught Out There" singer if she wanted to address the rumors of her relationship with Bill Murray.

"Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?" the user wrote in the comments section.

"lol no babe, I wouldn’t bother at all," Kelis replied.

On Thursday, the "I Hate You So Much Right Now" singer and the legendary actor garnered worldwide headlines after The Sun reported that they've struck an unlikely romance. And, according to the outlet, there are signs suggesting that they are an item.

The Sun reported that the Ghostbusters star, 72, was seen at the singer's show in London last weekend. But it's not like he was just there. The outlet reported he watched her performance from the side of the stage. What's more, Murray's also reportedly been spotted at other previous shows.

The publication went on to report, citing a source, that Murray and Kelis were at the same hotel and have been "getting close for a while" after meeting in the States. The outlet also reported that they've bonded over losing their spouses. Kelis' second husband, Mike Mora, died in March 2022 and Murray's ex-wife, Jennifer Butler, died in January 2021.

So far, Murray has yet to comment on the claims.

RELATED CONTENT:

Why the Internet Is Talking About Bill Murray and Kelis

Kelis Details How Her Car 'Almost Fell off a Cliff' During a Blizzard

Mike Mora, Singer Kelis' Husband, Dead at 37 After Battle With Cancer

Kelis' Husband Mike Mora Dead at 37 After Battle With Stage 4 Cancer This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery