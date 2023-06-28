Kelly Clarkson Addresses Alleged Beef With Carrie Underwood: 'We Don't Know Each Other'
There's no bad blood between Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood. In fact, the "Since You Been Gone" singer would like that narrative to stop.
During Clarkson's appearance on Tuesday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, a fan called in to asked a question which began, "After years of everyone trying to pit you and Carrie Underwood against each other..."
But before the fan could get the rest of the question out, Clarkson chimed in about their rumored feud.
"I know where you're going with this. People always pit us together and we don't even know each other well enough to be pitted against each other," she exclaimed. "Like, literally, we've run into each other, like, a handful of times. There's no beef between us. There's nothing. We don't know each other."
Realizing she answered a little too soon, the talk show host let the fan finish the rest of her question which was, "What was your favorite part of having her as a guest on your talk show?"
Clarkson, amused that she had jumped the gun on the answer, didn't change her tune.
"Look, everyone always asks me the pitted against each other question," the "Love So Soft" singer said in regard to her first response through laughter. "It was awesome. It was great to have her on the show. I think the thing that was cool about it is that everybody always pits us against each other, and I don’t know why they do that -- they don’t do that with dudes. We don’t even know each other well enough to do that. But I’d love to have her there in person. It was during COVID, so it was over Zoom."
Clarkson won American Idol during season 1 in 2002, and Underwood took home the prize during the show's fourth season in 2005. Fans may remember the women took to Twitter in 2018 to have an epic exchange and shut down any noise of a feud.
Clarkson retweeted a poll that had her and Underwood facing off as to who was the most iconic winner of American Idol.
"I think we’re both winning in life and pretty blessed! Singers, mamas, CEO’s.... 😜😉✌️#AmbitiousBlondes go ahead @carrieunderwood 🎤🎉🙌," the "Stronger" singer wrote.
Underwood replied, joking that she cast her vote for Clarkson.
"Whatever, girl, I voted for you! 😘 ," the "Before He Cheats" singer wrote. "But seriously, I do wish more publications would just celebrate women’s success without pitting them against each other...Just my thoughts...anyway...Love ya’! Hope you’re well!"
