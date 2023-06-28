Kelly Clarkson is getting the last laugh. The three-time GRAMMY winner threw a hint of subtle shade at some unnamed celebrities she says were rude to her following her 2002 American Idol win.

In an interview on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Clarkson was asked by host Andy Cohen to identify one of those stars by name. Opting to plead the fifth instead, Clarkson couldn't help but offer a little tease.

"I will say, a lot of them ended up on shows like the one I'm from," she hinted. "It's funny what money does."

Clarkson, who has also served as a coach on The Voice, didn't specify whether she was referring to past or present Idol judges or ones on other music competition shows like The Voice or X-Factor.

Also during her appearance, Clarkson spoke out against people who have pit her against fellow Idol alum Carrie Underwood.

"People always pit us together, and we don't even know each other well enough to be pitted together," she said. "Like, literally, we've run into each other a handful of times. ... There's no beef between us. There's nothing between us. We don't know each other."

She went on to detail Underwood's virtual appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show during the pandemic, saying that she'd "love to have her there in person" for a future episode.

Clarkson recently wrapped production as a coach on the season 23 finale of The Voice, which happened to be a farewell season for series stalwart Blake Shelton. Despite getting her start in the inaugural season of Idol, Clarkson explained to ET back in 2017 why she had chosen to accept a role on The Voice.

"Think of how I felt," Clarkson joked at the time about fans' reaction to the surprising choice. "[But] I've been in talks with The Voice about doing stuff for years. It's a family decision too, for us. Like, my husband [Brandon Blackstock] manages Blake [Shelton] so we're all in one place and it's going to be good. And I'm excited, ya'll."

Since then, Clarkson has split from Blackstock. The 41-year-old singer has been getting candid about moving on from her divorce in recent interviews while promoting the release of her new album, Chemistry.

"You must have every one of your friends trying to set you up," Carson Daly, who's also Clarkson's co-star over at "The Voice, recently asked her on Today. "Where are you at with that?"

"Not my friends, but people will," the singer clarified.

"Are you into that process?" Daly continued.

"No, we've talked a little briefly on The Voice because [you'll tell me], 'Don't give up on people just because it didn't work out,'" she recalled.

"I'm not that way at all," she said. "I'm not in a bitter place. I love love. I know I have a song on the album called 'I Hate Love.' It's a moment. I wrote about it. Whatever. But, I love love."

"I'm not closed off, but I'm just not looking at all either," she added.

Chemistry will feature 14 tracks and also includes collaborations with Sheila E and Steve Martin. Many of the songs are widely rumored to be inspired by her 2020 divorce.

Clarkson and Blackstock co-parent their kids, River Rose, 9, and Remington Alexander, 7.

