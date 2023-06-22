Kelly Clarkson Has a New Outlook on Dating Post-Divorce

Kelly Clarkson is open to love but is not actively looking for it right now.

While speaking to Today's Carson Daly and Hoda Kotb about her new album, Chemistry, the 41-year-old singer opened up about her relationship with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock and her current dating life.

"You must have every one of your friends trying to set you up," said Carson, who's also Clarkson's co-worker over at "The Voice. "Where are you at with that?"

"Not my friends, but people will," the American Idol winner clarified.

"Are you into that process?" Carson asked.

"No, we've talked a little briefly on The Voice because (you'll tell me), 'Don't give up on people just because it didn't work out,'" she recalled.

"I'm not that way at all," she said. "I'm not in a bitter place. I love love. I know I have a song on the album called 'I Hate Love.' It's a moment. I wrote about it. Whatever. But, I love love."

"I'm not closed off, but I'm just not looking at all either," she added.

Chemistry will feature 14 tracks and also includes collaborations with Sheila E and Steve Martin. Many of the songs are rumored to be inspired by her 2020 divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson and Blackstock co-parent their kids, River Rose, 9, and Remington Alexander, 7.

"Do you think — I wondered this when I heard the album because it's amazing — do you think about your ex listening to it," Kotb asked.

"No, I don't know if he'd care anyway," said Clarkson.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host noted that she and Blackstock have texted about her new music. "I was like, 'Hey, I didn't just diminish us down to one thing,'" she said. "It's all in there: the ride. The beauty is in there as well. Now, there's a lot of pain, but that's what happens."

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage, and they finalized their divorce in March 2022.

