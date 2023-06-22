Kelly Clarkson Has a New Outlook on Dating Post-Divorce
Kelly Clarkson Shares What Kept Her Married to Brandon Blackstoc…
Morgan Wallen's Son Hospitalized After His Mom's Dog Bites Him
Peta Murgatroyd Gives Birth to Second Child With Maks Chmerkovsk…
Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Welcome First Child Together
Blake Shelton Reacts to Reba McEntire Replacing Him on 'The Voic…
Titanic Submersible Vessel Goes Missing: Everything We Know
'AJLT' Cast Reacts to John Corbett's Return as Aiden and Dishes …
'AJLT' Cast Reacts to Kim Cattrall's Return as Samantha Jones (E…
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Won't Move Out of Their…
'Yellowstone:' Taylor Sheridan Reacts to Kevin Costner Quitting …
Why Sarah Jessica Parker Is 'Thrilled' About Kim Cattrall 'And J…
Sylvester Stallone Reacts to Adele Buying His Mansion and Keepin…
Kimora Lee Simmons Breaks Down in Tears Over Russell Simmons’ Al…
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Debuts New Chest Tattoo
Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump in New Pics
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
'America's Got Talent': Howie Mandel Slams Golden Buzzer for Hyp…
Treat Williams' Motorcycle Crash Witness Says He Was Thrown 15 F…
Titanic Submersible Vessel: Latest Update on the Missing Tourists
Kelly Clarkson is open to love but is not actively looking for it right now.
While speaking to Today's Carson Daly and Hoda Kotb about her new album, Chemistry, the 41-year-old singer opened up about her relationship with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock and her current dating life.
"You must have every one of your friends trying to set you up," said Carson, who's also Clarkson's co-worker over at "The Voice. "Where are you at with that?"
"Not my friends, but people will," the American Idol winner clarified.
"Are you into that process?" Carson asked.
"No, we've talked a little briefly on The Voice because (you'll tell me), 'Don't give up on people just because it didn't work out,'" she recalled.
"I'm not that way at all," she said. "I'm not in a bitter place. I love love. I know I have a song on the album called 'I Hate Love.' It's a moment. I wrote about it. Whatever. But, I love love."
"I'm not closed off, but I'm just not looking at all either," she added.
Chemistry will feature 14 tracks and also includes collaborations with Sheila E and Steve Martin. Many of the songs are rumored to be inspired by her 2020 divorce from Brandon Blackstock.
Clarkson and Blackstock co-parent their kids, River Rose, 9, and Remington Alexander, 7.
"Do you think — I wondered this when I heard the album because it's amazing — do you think about your ex listening to it," Kotb asked.
"No, I don't know if he'd care anyway," said Clarkson.
The Kelly Clarkson Show host noted that she and Blackstock have texted about her new music. "I was like, 'Hey, I didn't just diminish us down to one thing,'" she said. "It's all in there: the ride. The beauty is in there as well. Now, there's a lot of pain, but that's what happens."
Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage, and they finalized their divorce in March 2022.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kelly Clarkson Admits She Leaned on Unhealthy Habits Amid Divorce
Kelly Clarkson Shares What Kept Her Married to Brandon Blackstock for So Long
Kelly Clarkson Shocks Coffee Shop Customers With Surprise Performance
Related Gallery