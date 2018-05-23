Kelly Clarkson Completely Aces Her 'Hollywood Game Night' Moment in This Hilarious Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Kelly Clarkson is the ultimate competitor!

The Voice coach proves she's the gal you want on your team when it comes to game nights during a hilarious sneak peek from the Hollywood Game Night Red Nose Day special, airing this Thursday. Only ET has the exclusive first look from Clarkson's complete game night domination, wherein the 36-year-old singer ups the ante to impressive levels.

During the game, "Lend Me a Hand," where celebrities act out actions while only using their hands, Clarkson and teammate Cedric the Entertainer are tasked with guessing Sarah Silverman and Sean Hayes' clues. While Cedric holds his own, by the end of the game, it is all Clarkson.

So perfect is Clarkson with her guesses that even opponents Jack Black and Chelsea Handler can't help but have their mouths agape in awe. Seriously, you have to watch the clip above to see for yourself!

It's been an exciting 24 hours for Clarkson, who on Tuesday won The Voice season 14 -- on her first try, no less! -- with her 15-year-old finalist, Brynn Cartelli, beating her friend and fellow Voice coach, Blake Shelton.

"Don't think I'm not waitin'. I haven't checked my phone, but I'm gonna hold him to it," Clarkson told ET backstage when asked if Shelton has referred to her as "Queen Kelly" following her win. "Alicia [Keys] and I were so funny at the end. We love [runner-up] Britton [Buchanan]. It was one of those things where it was like, regardless, a female is walking out here a winner. It was really Alicia and I's goal to beat the cowboy. Success!"

The Hollywood Game Night Red Nose Day special airs Thursday, May 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

