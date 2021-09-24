Kelly Clarkson Is Legally Single Amid Divorce From Ex Brandon Blackstock
Why Kelly Clarkson Is 'Not Happy' About Paying $150,000 in Spousal Support
Kelly Clarkson is getting a fresh start. ET has learned that while the 39-year-old singer's divorce from ex Brandon Blackstock remains ongoing, Clarkson has been legally declared single and her maiden name has also been reinstated, according to court documents filed last month.
That's not the only new chapter starting for Clarkson. On Sept. 23, the eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom home in Encino, California, that the pair previously shared was sold for over $8 million. The house was custom built by Clarkson, with features including a theatre, fitness center, game room and a wine cellar.
Additionally, there's a multi-level pool, a firepit, and a fully equipped outdoor kitchen with pizza oven, among other things. In a joint statement, Clarkson's listing agents, Chris Corkum and Lisa Brende, said of the sale, "Kelly has an amazing team of people around her, and it’s always an honor and privilege to represent her.”
As for the home, they agents added, "This property is situated in the highly coveted Royal Oaks neighborhood offering a flat lot, pool, gym and everything buyers want in today's market. Since COVID, buyers continue to seek homes with ample space, primarily large backyards and multi-purpose rooms. This home meets all the criteria all on a beautiful, spacious flat yard."
Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. The two share 7-year-old daughter, River, and 5-year-old son, Remington. In July 2021, a judge ruled that Clarkson would pay $195,601 per month in spousal and child support, a decision that the American Idol alum was "not happy" with, a source told ET.
The following month, however, Clarkson came out on top with a legal victory when her prenup was validated by a judge. This means all assets and income derived during their marriage will be segregated and it also gave Clarkson possession of their Montana ranch.
"Kelly is thankful for her relationship with Brandon, she learned a lot about herself and had two perfect kids," a source told ET. "Kelly is looking forward to moving on and successfully co-parenting with Brandon."
While their divorce has been rocky, Clarkson told ET that it's inspired her to write dozens of "really great and really honest" songs.
"I have written, like, 60 songs, it is an insane amount of getting it out. I think that's a blessing in itself," she shared. "Anytime you go through some life, it's such an awesome thing to have that outlet, regardless of whether people hear it or not."
