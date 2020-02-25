Kelly Clarkson Returns to Host the 2020 Billboard Music Awards
Kelly Clarkson is returning to the Billboard Music Awards! On Tuesday, NBC and dick clark productions announced that the 37-year-old singer will host the annual awards show for the third consecutive year.
"I’m thrilled to be back with my Billboard family," Clarkson said in a press release. "I love being part of an event that celebrates our greatest artists and entertains our fans. This a night of music that you won’t want to miss!"
Immediately following last year's ceremony, ET exclusively learned that the singer had to have surgery to remove her appendix. Clarkson, who had been suffering from a painful bout of appendicitis the week prior, flew right home to Los Angeles from Las Vegas immediately after the awards show and had a procedure the following morning.
Clarkson tweeted about her experience after her surgery, tweeting, "Not gonna lie.... I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain."
"BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people @ Cedars-Sinai I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now!" she wrote. "Bye bye appendix #TheShowMustGoOn."
The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will air April 29 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.
