Kelly Osbourne Reveals 85-Pound Weight Loss

Kelly Osbourne has made her health a priority, and is proud of her progress. The reality star recently revealed on Instagram that she's lost 85 pounds.

Osbourne, who has been open with fans about her health in the past, shared the news of her weight loss after Jeannie Mai's mom commented on one of her selfies last Wednesday. "Oh my gosh, you lost a lot of weight😘," Mai wrote.

"@themamamai that’s right mamma Mai I lost 85lbs since I last saw you," Osbourne confirmed. "Can you believe it? Kaakakaka."

In a 2011 interview with Shape, Osbourne opened up about the bullying she experienced while growing up in the public eye.

"I was called fat and ugly in the press almost my entire life," she said. "I understand that being judged by others comes with the territory, but it broke my heart and ruined my self-esteem. It sets you up to hate yourself in a huge way. I was so angry about the things people said about me. I truly believe it's the main reason I turned to Vicodin and ended up in rehab three times. I just hated myself."

She said her stint on Dancing With the Stars helped teach her about proper diet and exercise, but she struggled with maintaining her weight loss after the show.

"I'm an emotional eater," she explained. "When I get upset, my diet goes out the window."

Osbourne appears to have now found a regimen that works for her. She proudly boasted about her new size while shopping on Saturday. "Yes... I'm bragging because I worked hard and it feels good!!!" she wrote.

Osbourne opened up to ET about her heath in late March, sharing that she had lost seven pounds since she started quarantining.

"I wake up and the in the morning, and I guess what I'm doing is intermittent fasting if you really think about it. I get up, I have coffee and then I juice until nighttime. And then I have like, one meal and then I go to bed," she revealed.

"I have so much energy, it's crazy," Osbourne continued. "I feel like I'm bouncing off the walls. My body's like, 'How is it you get in quarantine and you're like, suddenly like becoming like, a fitness guru, and have more energy and are happier than you were before quarantine?' I don't know, it's the weirdest thing."

The star also said she's been keeping busy with walks around her neighborhood. "I've just been going on walks, and when I say walks, they're like, 6 mile walks because there's nothing else to do," she said.

