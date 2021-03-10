Kelly Ripa is the spitting image of Esther Ripa! The 50-year-old TV personality took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared side-by-side pics of herself and her mother that showed off their physical similarities.

In one of the images, Esther is seen smiling in profile while wearing her hair pulled back, a dark blazer and a collared shirt. Next to that, Ripa shared a photo of herself in a similar pose and with a comparable hairstyle, wearing a sequin-covered gown.

The women are near-identical in the pics, which were taken in 1980 and 2005.

Kelly's celebrity friends commented on the photos, with her husband, Mark Consuelos, gushing, "Love this so much," and her friend, Anderson Cooper, exclaiming, "Wow!"

Busy Philipps left the mind blown emoji, Mark's Riverdale co-star, Vanessa Morgan, wrote, "Omgggg twins," and Naomi Watts called the side-by-side shots "incredible."

The post came one day after International Women's Day, which Kelly celebrated by sharing pics of her mom, 19-year-old daughter Lola, and other important females in her life.

"To my mothers, daughters, sisters and mentors. You’re all phenomenal women. Happy #internationalwomensday," Ripa captioned the post.

