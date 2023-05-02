Congratulations are in order for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, as the couple is ringing in their 27th anniversary!

"27 years … in 27 seconds! Happy Anniversary to my beloved @Instasuelos. #TimeFlies" Ripa shared Monday on Instagram, alongside a slideshow of photos highlighting memorable moments throughout their marriage.

Consuelos, meanwhile, posted a still image of the couple kissing with the caption: "Happy Anniversary to my fave @kellyripa ..27 years!!!!!"

The Live With Kelly and Markco-hosts, both 52, met in 1995 when they co-starred together on the popular soap opera All My Children, and eloped in Las Vegas on May 1, 1996. They share three children -- Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19.

Last month, the Riverdale star made his debut as the full-time co-host alongside his wife on Live after Ryan Seacrest officially exited the show.

In a recent interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show With Julia Cunningham, he was asked what topics are off limits when he and his wife are on the air. "I would say whatever's appropriate for hanging out with your friends and just riding the line with your significant other and not really pissing them off and them not pissing you off," he noted.

Consuelos admitted that he and Ripa have pushed the limits in the past but know each other well enough to express if the moment has gone too far.

"We've definitely pushed it in the past on this show," he shared. "We've definitely, like, crossed it a few. I mean, I can't remember exactly what it was, but I remember like, 'Oh, we probably should have talked about that.' I think we've got a pretty good sense of what is going, too. What that line is. It'll probably move back and forth a little bit, you know? I think we haven't had too many discussions about, ‘OK, well that's off limits, right?' I think it's just kind of in our brains. We often have conversations with us just looking at each other, like, 'Are we gonna do this?' Or, 'No, we're not doing this. Of course we're not doing this.' So we have that telepathy that married couples after 27 years kind of do."

Following his first day on the job, ET spoke with him and Ripa about his new gig. And while it seems like the lovebirds are spending a lot of time together, Ripa shared that fans don't have to worry about them burning out from each other.

"We have very different interests outside of work and outside of our marriage," Ripa shared. "The things that we do on a hobby level, on a skill level, are so vastly different."

