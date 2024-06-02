Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos took a trip down memory lane in honor of their oldest son, Michael's, birthday!

On Sunday, the Live With Kelly and Mark hosts took to Instagram to celebrate their son turning 27 years old.

"Happy 27th birthday to the founding member of our family @Michael.Consuelos 🎉 you got the ball rolling baby and we love you!," the caption read on the joint post shared by Ripa and Consuelos.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrated their son Michael's 27th birthday. - Bruce Glikas/WireImage

The proud parents went all out for their birthday boy's celebrations with a video, set to Curtis Mayfield's "Move On Up," that begins shortly after Michael was born as his dad holds onto him in the hospital room. The video continues with a series of moments of Michael as an infant with his parents and grandparents.

The video then progresses with throwback clips from Michael's childhood to his teenage years and ends with a picture from present day. It also features Michael's younger siblings, Lola, 22, and Joaquin, 21.

Fans, friends and family of Ripa and Consuelos --- who have been married since 1996 -- took to the comments to celebrate Michael's birthday.

"I love this. Happy Birthday Mikey!," Andy Cohen wrote.

"The sweetest," Nia Long wrote.

Michael's birthday was also marked by his little sister, Lola.

"Happy birthday to the sweetest soul in the whole wide world," she wrote on her Instagram Story over a photo of her big brother. "You are the greatest big brother. We love you so much Mickey joe."

Lola Consuelos celebrated her brother Michael's 27th birthday. - Lola Consuelos/Instagram

Michael has forged his own path and followed in his parents' footsteps. The oldest Consuelos kid has acted alongside his father in Riverdale and is even a producer on the Real Housewives franchise, Summer House and Winter House.

In 2022, Michael was also voted as one of People's Sexiest Men Alive.

