Michael Consuelos looks up to his parents, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

The 24-year-old actor knows that his parents are relationship goals, and people can't get enough of their cheeky Instagram posts. While chatting with ET's Leanne Aguilera, Michael shared that his parents inspire him to find someone special.

"One hundred percent they're relationship goals, and it's weird because I've been with them the longest," Michael -- who is the couple's eldest child -- expressed while promoting his upcoming Riverdale episode. "Not a year after they were married, about a year, then I came into the picture. So we kind of grew up together, at least that's how I see it."

"They're great, not just in like a relationship sense, but they're great role models," he added. "I try to conduct myself the way I think they would."

Kelly and Mark got married in 1996 and welcomed Michael in 1997. They are also parents to 20-year-old daughter Lola and 18-year-old son Joaquin.

The famous twosome shares sweet and funny family moments on their social media, fawning over one another whenever they get a chance. So how does Michael feel about his parents' online PDA? He noted it's nothing different than what happens at home.

"I think it's just a little version of what we do at home. Our family, we're a bunch of jokers," Michael -- who recently poked fun at his parents' sexy photos together -- said. "We like to rip on each other a lot and kid around and it spills out into the social media and all that, but it's just like home. That's just how we are."

Last month, Michael stopped by his mom's daytime show, Live With Kelly and Ryan, to promote the upcoming Riverdale flashback episode "Chapter Eighty-Eight: Citizen Lodge," where he once again takes on the younger version of his father's character, Hiram Lodge. Being a guest on Live is "surreal," he said, noting that he grew up on the set.

"I'm really grateful. I've had opportunities that a lot of people haven't and, genuinely, I'm very grateful for everything I have," Michael expressed. "It's so funny because I grew up on Mom's show. I was there after school and before school early. And before I even went to school, I was hanging out on that set. So it was really surreal being a guest on it. It's cool to go to work with your parents a little bit."

And while fans may think they know all about his beloved mom, the young star dished to ET on the one thing people would be surprised to know about Kelly.

"She's more tech-savvy than I am, which is hilarious," he admitted. "I don't know what it is about technology, but I'm just horrible with it…It's really funny because usually the idea is that the kids help their parents with technology. It's the other way around for me. My parents are both very tech-savvy, and my mom in particular is. It's wild."

Michael, meanwhile, is excited for fans to see his return as young Hiram on Wednesday's Riverdale. In the latest episode, Hiram (Mark) shares with Reggie (Charles Melton) his origin story and how he went from a young Jaime Luna (Michael) to the powerful kingpin of Riverdale. A mustache-wearing Mark also takes on the role of Hiram's father, sharing the screen with his son for the first time.

"It was so awesome," Michael shared about working with his father. "I said it before, but it was a bucket list moment working with my dad and he's a great person to act opposite. They all are, but Dad in particular brings a lot to the scene and he's a very giving person to act opposite. You have a lot to work with there."

As for how it was seeing his dad rock the facial hair, Michael had the sweetest response.

"I liked the mustache and it was really trippy for me because his dad, my dad's dad, my grandfather, has a similar stash," he explained. "So it felt like I was kind of acting opposite my grandfather at points. And also, it's accurate because Hiram in the comics has a mustache, so this is sort of like a callback to that."

There's no doubt that Michael has a bright future ahead and is paving his own career in Hollywood. As for his next steps in the acting world, he hopes to branch out to different roles.

"I think the next step would be to not play my dad, I guess," he laughed. "But again, I'll do it as many times as I can. I love it! But you know, it was no complaints. No complaints. It was awesome."

Solely focused on his career -- Michael shared that he doesn't have a special someone in his life -- he said that he doesn't have a dream role in mind at the moment.

"I'm early in it. So the goal right now is employment, as it is for people starting out," he replied. "I don't really know about the dream role. I mean, beggars and choosers. But it was an interesting progression realizing [I wanted to act]. [The Riverdale episode] 'Midnight Club' gave me my first little taste of it and I loved that …and then this [new episode]. Hopefully the next step is more. I'm hungry for more and we'll see what comes from it."

Michael's episode of Riverdale airs Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. on The CW.

