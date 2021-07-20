This pic is definitely not Lola approved! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are known for their steamy couples pics and on Monday, the 50-year-old talk show host took it to the next level.

Ripa posted a swimsuit selfie with her backside facing an excited-looking, shirtless Consuelos, 50.

"When the end is in sight……😜," Ripa jokingly captioned the shot, which includes her husband with his mouth hanging open, staring at her curves.

"Okay🔥🔥🔥♥️♥️♥️," the Riverdale actor commented on the post.

The sexy snap also got a lot of love from the couple's celebrity pals.

Bravo host Andy Cohen wrote, "This is the best pic you’ve ever posted."

Mindy Kaling added, "I love this."

And Elaine Welteroth noted what everyone was thinking when she wrote, "Hahaha you guys are marriage goals forever and ever 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

The couple have a lot to celebrate now as they recently became empty nesters when their youngest son, Joaquin, graduated from high school.

