Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Are 'Empty Nesters' as They Celebrate Son's Joaquin's High School Graduation
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are proud parents.
The couple became "empty nesters" as they celebrated their youngest son Joaquin's high school graduation on Friday. The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host shared a sweet photo of herself and Mark with their 18-year-old son in his blue graduation gown.
"The Graduate! #2021 👨🎓 ," Kelly, 50, wrote alongside the snap. The Riverdale actor commented, "So proud ❤️❤️❤️"
Kelly also posted photos on her Instagram Story of Joaquin before his graduation, at his ceremony with his friends, and even posing with commencement speaker Gayle King.
In one IG Story, Kelly snapped a photo of her and Mark holding hands and captioned the shot, "The empty nesters." The couple is also parents to 24-year-old son Michael and 19-year-old daughter Lola.
In a 2019 interview with ET, Ripa joked she was counting down the days until all her kids had moved out.
"I'm truly going to be running through the house naked," she quipped. "I just want everybody to know that. I'm going to be sitting on every piece of furniture naked. Be warned before you come over. That's what I'll be doing in my spare time."
Joaquin, meanwhile, will be heading to the University of Michigan and joining their wrestling team. His siblings attend NYU.
"Super excited to step into this next chapter with @umichwrestling! Honored to be part of this great program. Big thank you to @the_wrestling_coach , @buddylasta , @izzystylewrestling , and @seanbormet," Joaquin wrote on his personal Instagram.
Last month, both Kelly and Mark shared photos of Joaquin going to prom.
"It’s Prom night…. Quino and his lovely date Melissa," the 50-year-old actor captioned his photo.
Ripa previously opened up about how proud she was to see Joaquin's many college options after his struggle with dyslexia and dysgraphia.
"Mark got very emotional and very choked up because he said, 'You know, I never thought he would be able to go to college because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic,'" she shared on Live With Kelly and Ryan.
Ripa said that "through hard work, determination, and remediation" Joaquin was able to overcome his challenges.
See more of Joaquin's last days of high school in the video below.
