With Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter Lola graduating and celebrating her 18th birthday over the weekend, the lovebirds are just counting down the days until they get to enjoy an empty nest.

"We are truly this close!" Ripa joked with ET's Brooke Anderson at this year's TrevorLIVE Gala in New York on Monday, where she and her husband were honored for their advocacy efforts.

Ripa -- who also shares 22-year-old son Michael and 16-year-old son Joaquin with Consuelos -- said she already knows how she's going to live her life when all her kids have finally moved out into their own places.

"I'm truly going to be running through the house naked," she explained. "I just want everybody to know that. I'm going to be sitting on every piece of furniture naked. Be warned before you come over. That's what I'll be doing in my spare time."

Speaking of being naked, Ripa was joined by Consuelos as a guest host on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday, where the pair revealed that their daughter inadvertently walked in on them getting intimate on Father's Day morning, which also happened to be her birthday. Needless to say, it was a bizarre experience all around, but Consuelos told ET that Lola "is fine."

"We saved the birthday cake for tonight," Ripa joked.

"She wasn't hungry yet," Consuelos added with a laugh.

Meanwhile, the happy couple turned out in style to the TrevorLIVE New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street, hosted by The Trevor Project, where the pair were honored with the Champions Award for their continued allyship and commitment to supporting The Trevor Project's mission to end suicide among LGBTQ youth.

Ripa and Consuelos, who have been active participants in the organization's efforts for a decade, said the honor was very special for them, and they were moved by the heartbreaking stories of young people who have been shunned by their families over their sexual orientation.

"I think [we're moved by] the inspirational stories when you come here and hear the stories of kids being alienated and abandoned by their families. As parents, I can't imagine a scenario when our kid came to us and told us something like that and pushed them out," Consuelos shared.

"All a child wants, no matter their sexual orientation or gender identity, all they want is acceptance and love and encouragement," Ripa added.

Watch ET's full interview with the couple -- including the sage advice they've shared with their kids as they've grown up -- on Tuesday's Entertainment Tonight. Check here for local listings.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kelly Ripa Says Daughter Lola Walked in on Her and Mark Consuelos Having Sex on Father's Day

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Daughter Lola Graduates High School -- See the Pics!

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Daughter Lola Is Absolutely Stunning at Prom

Revisiting Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Pre-Wedding Breakup and Vegas Elopement on Their 23rd Anniversary

Related Gallery