Lola Consuelos' 18th birthday didn't go as planned.

On Monday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa and her guest co-host, husband Mark Consuelos, revealed that their daughter walked in on them having sex the day prior. It was a Father's Day treat for Consuelos -- but Lola's worst nightmare.

"We started her day off pretty bad yesterday," the Riverdale star began, as Ripa quickly jumped in to say she wasn't "in the mood" in the first place, since their house was full of people, including her in-laws.

"He was like, 'But it’s Father's Day,' and I was like, 'All right, that's not typically -- doesn't conjure up amorous thoughts but OK,'" she explained. It wasn't long before Lola discovered what they were up to.

Consuelos didn't recall hearing any knock on their bedroom door. "So she opens the door … and we're like, 'Ah, close the door, knock! What are you doing?'"



"She shuts the door and you hear, 'You just ruined my birthday and my life and I used to see in color and now everything is gray!'" Ripa chimed in.

The teenager, who celebrated her high school graduation days earlier, later called out her parents during their Father's Day brunch, telling them they were "disgusting" and had "no chill."

"'You act like you're 20 but you’re not!'" Ripa recalled Lola hissing at them. Trying not to alert her father-in-law to the subject of the conversation, Ripa replied: "With respect, we weren't in the kitchen, we weren't in the hallway or your room."

Lola eventually recovered from the supposed trauma enough to wish he parents a good night with a "fire department knock."

"Poor Lola," Consuelos said with a laugh, as Ripa revealed that she and her daughter made "eye contact" during the act.

The mother-daughter duo are at least playing nice on social media. Ripa posted a sweet slideshow to Instagram on Sunday in honor of her daughter's big birthday. "18 years ago i came up with the best Father’s Day present for @instasuelos. Happy Birthday @theyoungestyung we love you so much we actually punch ourselves in the face 😍😍😍😍😍," she wrote.

"Thank you mommy❤️❤️❤️❤️," Lola commented. "Hope those 14 hours were worth it."

See more on the Consuelos family in the video below.

