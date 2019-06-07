Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 17-year-old daughter, Lola, is absolutely gorgeous.

The 48-year-old television personality shared pictures of Lola heading to prom on Thursday, in which Lola poses for pictures with both her boyfriend, Tarek Famhy, and her famous mom. Lola sported a v-neck emerald green dress with a slit on the thigh, which she paired with a simple drop necklace and earrings. She finished off the look by leaving her long brunette locks down.

"It only took 20 hours, but we finally got two approved prom photos. #prom 2019 💚💚 love you @tar3kfahmy and @theyoungestyung," Ripa captioned the pics on Instagram.

Plenty of celebs were also floored by Lola, such as Andy Cohen who commented, "GORGEOUS!," while Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote, "I can't deal."

Meanwhile, Consuelos shared the same pic of his wife and daughter, writing, "My girls...❤️♥️....#prom."

Stylist Audrey Slater also Instagrammed a cute picture of the mother-daughter duo posing together pre-prom, praising Lola's look.

"Stunning! Perfection to the 'T'!" Slater wrote. "Dress fits like a glove, gorgeous!"

While Lola has for the most part remained out of the limelight, she has accompanied her famous parents to events like the 2017 CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute, which she attended with her mom, and the 2016 premiere of Nine Lives, which she attended as her dad's date. Lola has also had hilarious social media exchanges with her mom, such as when she was grossed out by a sexy throwback PDA pic of her parents that Ripa shared on Instagram.

For more on Ripa's close bond with her daughter, watch the video below:

