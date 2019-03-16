Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola can't throw her mom off her Instagram game.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host took to the social media platform on Friday to share a sexy throwback photo of herself in the arms of her husband, Mark Consuelos. "#fbf 2007 Those hands 💕," she wrote alongside the snap.

Ripa and Conseulos' daughter, 17-year-old Lola, however, wasn't too thrilled by the post. "Is the caption necessary?" she commented, prompting her mom to hilariously reply, "gurl bye."

A fan couldn't help but chime in on the exchange, writing, "They look like great hands Kelly youngestyung [Lola's Instagram handle] is just jealous."

"No she's just grossed out. That's my daughter," Ripa explained alongside a crying laughing emoji.

The mother of three opened up about her kids on Wednesday's episode of Live, while commenting on the recent college admissions scam, which led to 50 people being charged, including Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.

"Let me tell you something. As a parent who has gone through this process twice so far, test-taking is a nightmare," said Ripa, who, in addition to Lola, shares 21-year-old Michael and 16-year-old Joaquin with Consuelos. "It is so exhausting ... for the student, for the parents, for everybody involved. Particularity if you are my kids' tutor, I would think it would be exhausting for you as well. You look at this and you go, 'If you have the money to afford a tutor, you already have an advantage.'"

"I'm so glad this scandal broke after my kids went through [the college application process] because I know my daughter would have been like, 'Hey, can you call that man?'" she continued. "The whole thing is a shame and it's robbing the kids the chance for them to achieve [getting in] on their own."

Ripa and Consuelos' oldest son, Michael, is currently attending New York University. See more in the video below.

