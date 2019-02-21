Mark Consuelos must have had a pretty convincing argument to win Kelly Ripa back!

The spouses of 22 years, tied the knot in 1996, eloping in Las Vegas, but the status of their relationship was very up in the air literally 24 hours before.

During a Wednesday appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Consuelos, 47, answered a fan question about the fact that he and Ripa, 48, had broken up the week before their wedding.

"We both had to meet and do an appearance on Live With Regis and Kathie Lee. We were pushing furniture for a Queen for the Day Mother’s Day special and when we were together she wouldn’t talk to me and that made me go crazy,” he said of Ripa. "So I followed her in Central Park. And then we went back to my place, and we got married the next day.”

That’s right, the two reconciled the night before they walked down the aisle.

"It wasn’t a big breakup!” Consuelos insisted.

Ripa first opened up about the brief breakup this past summer on a podcast. At the time, she noted, “Right before we got married, we broke up. We broke up and we got back together the day before we went off and eloped. Yeah, we eloped. We went to Vegas and got married.”

On WWHL, the Riverdale star also answered a fan question about when he knew that Ripa was “the one.”

"Pretty early on,” he admitted. "We would go out with groups of people from work and slowly each date would go that the groups started getting smaller and smaller until it was just us two. I was shy, I wasn’t very aggressive that way."

The couple met while working on All My Children, but Consuelos noted, "We started dating way before we together on the show.”

They now share children Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, and love to gush about each other on social media. For more, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kelly Ripa Gets Emotional While Talking About Andy Cohen's Newborn Baby

Kelly Ripa Glows While Snuggling With Mark Consuelos on the Beach

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Show Off Their Insanely Fit Physiques in Matching Swimsuits

Related Gallery