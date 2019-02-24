Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' youngest child just turned 16!

Joaquin Consuelos celebrated his milestone birthday on Sunday and his famous parents couldn't help but gush over him on Instagram. In a sweet post, Kelly shared an adorable recent pic of her smiling with her son, before sharing some precious throwback photos as well.

From his newborn days to the first day at school to chowing down on some ice cream, it's pretty clear that Joaquin has had some good times. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host also included some shots of Joaquin with his siblings, Michael, 21, and Lola, 17, and his dad.

"And then the newborn turned 16..... Happy birthday Joaquin!!!" Kelly wrote. "You are the gift that keeps on giving. We all love you more than words can say ❤️💕⭐️🎂🎈🎉🎁"

Celebs including Ryan Seacrest and Anderson Cooper commented on Kelly's post, with Ryan marveling at Joaquin's "firm handshake" and Anderson confirming that "he is not too old now to play laser tag."

Joaquin's dad got in on the birthday love too, first by sharing a cute shot of his youngest son hanging out with his onscreen Riverdale daughter, Camila Mendes. Mark went on to share pics of Joaquin boxing, hanging out with his family and chilling on a boat.

"Happy Birthday baller... We love you," Mark captioned the photos.

