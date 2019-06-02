Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's oldest child Michael has just turned the big 2-2.

On Sunday, the morning talk show host posted a moving montage of photos of her son throughout the years along with a touching message commemorating the big day.

"Happy Birthday @michaelconsway ♥️ talented, handsome, smart, kind, and 22," she gushed. "You started this whole thing!"

Conseulos -- who also shares 16-year-old son Joaquin and 17-year-old daughter Lola with Ripa -- also posted a tribute to their firstborn featuring two precious throwback photos of the actor with his son in a photo booth.

"Happy 22 to our #1.. @michaelconsway...you've led the way...We love you," the famous father wrote. "So proud of you."

Although Ripa and Consuelos are the picture of marital (and familial) bliss, the blonde beauty revealed last year that she and Consuelos actually had a breakup the week of their wedding.

"Right before we got married, we broke up," the Live With Kelly and Ryan host said on Betches' Comments by Celebs podcast. "We broke up and we got back together the day before we went off and eloped. Yeah, we eloped. We went to Vegas and got married."

While on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in February, Consuelos addressed the short-lived breakup as well -- hinting that he won her back.

"We both had to meet and do an appearance on Live With Regis and Kathie Lee. We were pushing furniture for a 'Queen for the Day' Mother's Day special and when we were together she wouldn't talk to me and that made me go crazy," he said of Ripa. "So I followed her in Central Park, and then we went back to my place, and we got married the next day."

He later insisted: "It wasn't a big breakup!"

In April, while chatting with Esquire, the leading man explained how the pair have managed to make their 23-year marriage last, admitting he's still figuring some things out.

"I'm an incredibly slow learner, so I feel like I'm just getting it," he joked. "Like, 'Oh, this is what you're supposed to do,' or, 'OK, sometimes 'yes' means 'no.' After 23 years, I'm just learning that -- so, I don't think I could give anybody advice."

