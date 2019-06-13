Congrats to Lola Consuelos!



Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter is a high school graduate. Ripa couldn't help but celebrate the accomplishment by posting a series of adorable photos from Lola's graduation on her Instagram Story on Thursday. "Happening now!!!!!" the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host wrote alongside a precious photo of Lola, 17, posing in a white dress, and a dark blue cap and gown alongside her proud dad.

Next came a snap of Lola smiling at her mom from her graduation procession, and finally a photo of the graduate posing with a friend after the ceremony.

Lola's graduation comes a week after her mom shared gorgeous photos of her at senior prom. In the "two approved prom photos" Ripa shared, the teenager stunned in a v-neck emerald green dress. Fans quickly complimented Ripa and Consuelos on the lovely young adults their children have grown into.

Consuelos and Ripa are also parents to sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16. See more on the family in the video below.

