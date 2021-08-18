Kelly Ripa Shares 18-Year-Old Throwback Pic of Madonna Holding Her Son Joaquin
Kelly Ripa is throwing it way back! The 50-year-old TV personality took to Instagram on Monday to share an 18-year-old pic in honor of Madonna's 63rd birthday.
In the shot, Ripa, wearing a black top, smiles as she stands next to a newsboy cap and button up shirt-clad Madonna, who is holding the morning show host's youngest son, the now-18-year-old Joaquin.
"@madonna and child," Ripa captioned the pic. "Happy Birthday M♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ guys, to be clear, it’s not Joaquin’s birthday, it’s @madonna's."
As for what Joaquin has been up to since Madonna cradled him in her arms, the teen recently graduated high school, a feat both Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, celebrated on Instagram.
"The graduate!" Ripa captioned a selfie with her husband and son. "So proud," Consuelos commented on the shot.
Joaquin is now gearing up to head to the University of Michigan, where he'll be on the wrestling team. The teen's siblings, Michael, 24, and Lola, 20, both attend New York University.
Watch the video below for more on Ripa and Consuelos' family.
