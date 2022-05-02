Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Their 26th Anniversary With Sweet Tributes
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are celebrating more than two decades together! On Sunday, the longtime couple took to Instagram to mark their 26th wedding anniversary with sweet tributes.
For her part, Ripa shared a pic of her happily smiling as she rested a hand on her grinning husband's chest. "26 years with the love of my life!" the 51-year-old Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host captioned the shot.
Meanwhile, Consuelos shared a photo of himself smiling down at Ripa as he showed off his dance moves by dipping his bride. The Riverdale actor, 51, also included an illustration of two penguins, which read, "Mate for life."
"Happy anniversary!" he wrote alongside the pics. "26 years. Penguin status."
The pair shares three kids together: Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 19. When ET spoke to Ripa last September, she opened up about the positives and negatives of being an empty nester, now that her and Consuelos' children are out of the house.
"I will say the best part is there's no laundry in our house. There's no dishes. There's like, nothing! Nothing! There's nothing," she said of the good part of being kid-less. "The worst part is... people would say to us, 'Oh, don't blink because they grow up before you know it, and they'll be out of the house.' And when you're in it, you're so tired, you're so like, bone-tired in your bones that you can't believe that's true. But we did. We blinked, unfortunately, and now they are grown adults."
