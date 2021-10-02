Mark Consuelos Celebrates 'Forever Girl' Kelly Ripa's Birthday With Surprise Trip
Mark Consuelos is celebrating his "forever girl" Kelly Ripa.
The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host turned 51 on Saturday, and her husband shared the most romantic post in honor of her special day. Consuelos, 50, took his lady to a beach-side location and posed for cute and silly photos together.
"Happy Birthday to my best friend, lover, confidant. My dance partner in life..My forever girl," the Riverdale star wrote alongside the slideshow. "For all the important days we’ve missed being together over many years, I’m so grateful to spend this special day with you. I love you, Happy Birthday amore’, M"
In the comments section, Ripa replied to her husband, writing, "Husband of the year. Year after year. Father of the year. Year after year. Friend of the year. Year after year. Partner of the year. Year after year. You are simply the best. I love you with my heart and soul, and that’s not just the afterglow talking. 😍🔥😂❤️."
The birthday girl also shared a photo of Consuelos surprising her on the set of her daytime talk show with a cake, and another one of them at the beach.
"Cake! Vs. Cake by the Ocean! 🎂🎉," Ripa captioned the post, with Consuelos replying, "Love both. Happy bday sexy ❤️❤️❤️."
In her Instagram Story, Ripa shared a pic of Consuelos lifting her as she did the splits. She wrote, "@instasuelos birthday surprise."
The TV personality's oldest son, Michael, also celebrated his mom's birthday. In an Instagram post, he shared a throwback photo of the two.
"Happy Birthday, Mom!! I hope you have the greatest day ever. You’re a badass and an inspiration to everyone. Also, when I call you a T. Rex, I mean it as a compliment. You should know that by now," the 24-year-old wrote.
Ripa replied to her son, writing, "I love you Michael, you are one of my favorite kids ❤️❤️❤️😂😂😂."
ET recently spoke with Michael about his parents being relationship goals and how they inspire him to find someone special.
"One hundred percent they're relationship goals, and it's weird because I've been with them the longest," Michael expressed. "Not a year after they were married, about a year, then I came into the picture. So we kind of grew up together, at least that's how I see it."
"They're great, not just in like a relationship sense, but they're great role models," he added. "I try to conduct myself the way I think they would."
See more in the video below.
