Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's date night looks a little bit different than most other couples.

On Sunday, the hosts of Live with Kelly and Ryan hit the red carpet at the 96th Academy Awards dressed to the nines for Hollywood's biggest night and talked with ET's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier about everything from their looks to their upcoming post-Academy Awards show.

Kelly, 53, wore a stunning sheer black dress with a slit up the leg and a train while Mark, 52, opted for a classic black tux. The mood of the night was simple and elegant for the TV hosts who have to be up just hours after the awards show wraps.

Getty Images

It's not a night off, however, as they also are on the clock from inside the Dolby Theatre, interviewing winners just minutes after they pick up their awards on stage.

"We're working backstage," Mark told ET.

"We interview all of the celebrities as they just won the Academy Award," added his wife and co-host, prompting Mark to respond, "As they just had an out-of-body experience."

Of course, they will also still be live from Hollywood in the early morning hours of Monday, catching up on the night's biggest moments -- with several cups of coffee in hand.

"We've got like a 4 AM walk through and then we're live at 6 AM," she said, adding that it's especially rough after losing an hour of sleep due to daylight saving time. "Yeah it's a good time... and they took an hour away from us."

Getty Images

The red carpet appearance comes just days after the pair took part in a hilarious recreation of Nicole Kidman's AMC ad to tease the awards show and their post-Oscar special, which will broadcast live early Monday morning from the Dolby Theatre with the lights still warm from the night of glitz and glam.

For their iteration, they spoofed the AMC commercial and also parodied a number of classics, like A Few Good Men, Basic Instinct and Dirty Dancing. They also parodied at least one instant classic, Greta Gerwig's Barbie. Ripa and Consuelos nailed just about every part of Kidman's role, from the outfits to their slow stroll into the movie theater. Even the raspy, over-the-top delivery's uncanny.

The 2024 Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on ABC. Follow along at ETonline.com for full Oscars coverage, including red carpet arrivals, the complete winners list and more.

RELATED CONTENT: